Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2021
posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer sells 776,320, followed by That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Apothecary Diaries, Re:Zero, Detective Is Already Dead
This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 23, 2020 to November 21, 2021.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Novelization
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima
|776,320
|2
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
|Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah
|597,819
|3
|The Apothecary Diaries
|Writer: Hyūnganatsu /Illustration: Kashiwa Miyako
|496,626
|4
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
|Writer: Tappei Nagatsuki/Illustration: Shinichirou Otsuka
|424,173
|5
|The Detective Is Already Dead
|Writer: nigozyu/Illustration: Umibōzu
|367,984
Source: Oricon
