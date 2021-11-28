News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2021

posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer sells 776,320, followed by That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Apothecary Diaries, Re:Zero, Detective Is Already Dead

This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 23, 2020 to November 21, 2021.

Rank Title Author Estimated Sales
1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Novelization Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima 776,320
2 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah 597,819
3 The Apothecary Diaries Writer: Hyūnganatsu /Illustration: Kashiwa Miyako 496,626
4 Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Writer: Tappei Nagatsuki/Illustration: Shinichirou Otsuka 424,173
5 The Detective Is Already Dead Writer: nigozyu/Illustration: Umibōzu 367,984

Source: Oricon

This article has a follow-up: Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2021 (2021-11-28 21:08)
follow-up of Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2021 (First Half)
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives