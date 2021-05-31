News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2021 (First Half)
posted on by Egan Loo
The Jujutsu Kaisen: Iku Natsu to Kaeru Aki book also ranked #12 on the general book sales ranking chart, and Jujutsu Kaisen: Yoake no Ibara Michi was #14. They were #3 and #4, respectively, on the literary novel chart. Oshiri Tantei: Oshiri Tantei no Koi!? (Butt Detective: Butt Detective's Love!?) was #20 on the general book sales ranking chart with 170,547 copies.
Sword Art Online 25 Unital Ring IV was also #7 on the bunko-format sales ranking chart, and Sword Art Online Progessive 007 was #25 with 92,751. The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya was #12, The Apothecary Diaries 10 was #18 with 110,245 copies, and Classroom of the Elite's fourth 2-Nensei-Hen (Second-Year Student Arc) volume was #19 with 109,267 copies.
This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 23, 2020 to May 23, 2021.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Iku Natsu to Kaeru Aki
|Gege Akutami, Baraddo Kitaguni
|235,170
|2
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Yoake no Ibara Michi
|Gege Akutami, Baraddo Kitaguni
|206,059
|3
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kaze no Michishirube
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima
|190,945
|4
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Shiawase no Hana
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima
|166,085
|5
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kataha no Chō
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima
|162,810
|6
|Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train Novelization Mirai Bunko Edition
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Writer: Shuka Matsuda/Script: ufotable
|146,841
|7
|Sword Art Online 25 Unital Ring IV
|Writer: Reki Kawahara/Illustration: abec
|138,775
|8
|The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya
|Writer: Nagaru Tanigawa/Illustration: Noizi Ito
|132,813
|9
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 18
|Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah
|126,789
|10
|Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train Novelization
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima/Script: ufotable
|123,984
Update: Baraddo Kitaguni's name spelling corrected. Thanks, shosakukan.
Source: Oricon
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history