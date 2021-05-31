News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2021 (First Half)

posted on by Egan Loo
2 Jujutsu Kaisen books, 5 Demon Slayer, SAO, Haruhi, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

The Jujutsu Kaisen: Iku Natsu to Kaeru Aki book also ranked #12 on the general book sales ranking chart, and Jujutsu Kaisen: Yoake no Ibara Michi was #14. They were #3 and #4, respectively, on the literary novel chart. Oshiri Tantei: Oshiri Tantei no Koi!? (Butt Detective: Butt Detective's Love!?) was #20 on the general book sales ranking chart with 170,547 copies.

Sword Art Online 25 Unital Ring IV was also #7 on the bunko-format sales ranking chart, and Sword Art Online Progessive 007 was #25 with 92,751. The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya was #12, The Apothecary Diaries 10 was #18 with 110,245 copies, and Classroom of the Elite's fourth 2-Nensei-Hen (Second-Year Student Arc) volume was #19 with 109,267 copies.



This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 23, 2020 to May 23, 2021.

Rank Title Author Estimated Sales
1 Jujutsu Kaisen: Iku Natsu to Kaeru Aki Gege Akutami, Baraddo Kitaguni 235,170
2 Jujutsu Kaisen: Yoake no Ibara Michi Gege Akutami, Baraddo Kitaguni 206,059
3 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kaze no Michishirube Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima 190,945
4 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Shiawase no Hana Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima 166,085
5 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Kataha no Chō Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima 162,810
6 Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train Novelization Mirai Bunko Edition Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Writer: Shuka Matsuda/Script: ufotable 146,841
7 Sword Art Online 25 Unital Ring IV Writer: Reki Kawahara/Illustration: abec 138,775
8 The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya Writer: Nagaru Tanigawa/Illustration: Noizi Ito 132,813
9 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 18 Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah 126,789
10 Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train Novelization Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima/Script: ufotable 123,984

Update: Baraddo Kitaguni's name spelling corrected. Thanks, shosakukan.

Source: Oricon

