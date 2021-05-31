Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2021 (First Half)

The Jujutsu Kaisen : Iku Natsu to Kaeru Aki book also ranked #12 on the general book sales ranking chart, and Jujutsu Kaisen : Yoake no Ibara Michi was #14. They were #3 and #4, respectively, on the literary novel chart. Oshiri Tantei : Oshiri Tantei no Koi!? ( Butt Detective : Butt Detective 's Love!?) was #20 on the general book sales ranking chart with 170,547 copies.

Sword Art Online 25 Unital Ring IV was also #7 on the bunko-format sales ranking chart, and Sword Art Online Progessive 007 was #25 with 92,751. The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya was #12, The Apothecary Diaries 10 was #18 with 110,245 copies, and Classroom of the Elite 's fourth 2-Nensei-Hen (Second-Year Student Arc) volume was #19 with 109,267 copies.





This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 23, 2020 to May 23, 2021.

Update: Baraddo Kitaguni's name spelling corrected. Thanks, shosakukan.

Source: Oricon