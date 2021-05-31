News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2021 (First Half)

posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer sells 651,358 + 270,825, Jujutsu Kaisen sells 235,170 + 206,059

The top three Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba novels — Kaze no Michishirube (pictured right), Shiawase no Hana, and Kataha no Chō — ranked #15, #21, and #22 on the general book sales ranking chart, and #5, #7, and #8 on the literary novel chart.



This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 23, 2020 to May 23, 2021.

Rank Title Author Estimated Sales
1 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Novelization Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima 651,358
2 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah 357,852
3 The Apothecary Diaries Writer: Hyūnganatsu /Illustration: Kashiwa Miyako 350,043
4 Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Writer: Tappei Nagatsuki/Illustration: Shinichirou Otsuka 301,196
5 Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train Novelization Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima/Script: ufotable 270,825
6 Jujutsu Kaisen: Iku Natsu to Kaeru Aki Gege Akutami, Baraddo Kitaguni 235,170
7 Haikyu!! Novelization!! Original Story: Haruichi Furudate/Writer: Kiyoko Hoshi 225,002
8 Jujutsu Kaisen: Yoake no Ibara Michi Gege Akutami, Baraddo Kitaguni 206,059
9 Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose (Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come) Writer: Shūichi Nimaru/Illustration: Ui Shigure 185,751
10 Sword Art Online Writer: Reki Kawahara/Illustration: abec 177,732

Update: Baraddo Kitaguni's name spelling corrected. Thanks, shosakukan.

Source: Oricon

This article has a follow-up: Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2021 (First Half) (2021-05-31 00:07)
follow-up of Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2020
