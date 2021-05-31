News
Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2021 (First Half)
posted on by Egan Loo
Demon Slayer sells 651,358 + 270,825, Jujutsu Kaisen sells 235,170 + 206,059
The top three Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba novels — Kaze no Michishirube (pictured right), Shiawase no Hana, and Kataha no Chō — ranked #15, #21, and #22 on the general book sales ranking chart, and #5, #7, and #8 on the literary novel chart.
This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 23, 2020 to May 23, 2021.
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Estimated Sales
|1
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Novelization
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima
|651,358
|2
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
|Writer: Fuse/Illustration: Mitz Vah
|357,852
|3
|The Apothecary Diaries
|Writer: Hyūnganatsu /Illustration: Kashiwa Miyako
|350,043
|4
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
|Writer: Tappei Nagatsuki/Illustration: Shinichirou Otsuka
|301,196
|5
|Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train Novelization
|Original Story: Koyoharu Gotouge/Novel: Aya Yajima/Script: ufotable
|270,825
|6
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Iku Natsu to Kaeru Aki
|Gege Akutami, Baraddo Kitaguni
|235,170
|7
|Haikyu!! Novelization!!
|Original Story: Haruichi Furudate/Writer: Kiyoko Hoshi
|225,002
|8
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Yoake no Ibara Michi
|Gege Akutami, Baraddo Kitaguni
|206,059
|9
|Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose (Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come)
|Writer: Shūichi Nimaru/Illustration: Ui Shigure
|185,751
|10
|Sword Art Online
|Writer: Reki Kawahara/Illustration: abec
|177,732
Update: Baraddo Kitaguni's name spelling corrected. Thanks, shosakukan.
Source: Oricon
follow-up of Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Volume: 2020
