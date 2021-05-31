Top-Selling Light Novels in Japan by Series: 2021 (First Half)

The top three Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba novels — Kaze no Michishirube (pictured right), Shiawase no Hana, and Kataha no Chō — ranked #15, #21, and #22 on the general book sales ranking chart, and #5, #7, and #8 on the literary novel chart.





This list covers sales of physical copies surveyed from November 23, 2020 to May 23, 2021.

Update: Baraddo Kitaguni's name spelling corrected. Thanks, shosakukan.

Source: Oricon