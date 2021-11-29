Usogui Spinoff Manga Ends

Manga launched on October 7

This year's 52nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine published the final chapter of Toshio Sako 's Usogui -Rikkainin Yakō Hikoichi- (The Lie Eater: Referree Hikoichi Yakō) spinoff manga last Thursday. The manga's one compiled volume will ship in February 2022.

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump on October 7. The magazine initially announced the manga with the title Usogui : Tokubetsu-hen (The Lie Eater: Special Arc).

Sako began the Usogui manga in 2006, and ended it in December 2017. The manga has 49 volumes. The series inspired an original video animation ( OVA ) bundled with the manga's 26th volume in 2012. The manga is inspiring a live-action film that will open in February 2022.

Sako launched the Batuque manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in July 2018, and it moved online to the Tonari no Young Jump web magazine and the Yanjan! app in May 2020. Sako changed the manga to an irregular serialization due to planning and writing for Usogui -Rikkainin Yakō Hikoichi- . The manga's 12th volume will ship in February.

Sako created the new character "Shiden" who debuted as part of a collaboration in Wright Flyer Studios ' Bukiyo Saraba smartphone game in September 2017.