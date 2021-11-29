News
Wit Studio Animates Promise of Wizard Mobile Game's 2nd Anniversary Ad
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Kentarō Waki directs, storyboards "Kono Sekai no Fushigi-hen" ad
The official YouTube channel for Mahо̄tsukai no Yakusoku (Promise of Wizard), Coly's mobile wizard training otome game, posted a commercial animated by Wit Studio to commemorate the game's second anniversary on Friday. The commercial titled "Kono Sekai no Fushigi-hen" (The Mysteries of This World Chapter) features the game's opening song "Cast Me a Spell" by Mili.
Kentarō Waki directed and storyboarded the commercial. A-1 Pictures animated a commercial for the game's first anniversary last year.
The game launched on smartphones in November 2019.
Source: Mahо̄tsukai no Yakusoku game's YouTube channel via Nijimen