Wit Studio Animates Promise of Wizard Mobile Game's 2nd Anniversary Ad

The official YouTube channel for Mahо̄tsukai no Yakusoku ( Promise of Wizard ), Coly's mobile wizard training otome game, posted a commercial animated by Wit Studio to commemorate the game's second anniversary on Friday. The commercial titled "Kono Sekai no Fushigi-hen" (The Mysteries of This World Chapter) features the game's opening song "Cast Me a Spell" by Mili .

Kentarō Waki directed and storyboarded the commercial. A-1 Pictures animated a commercial for the game's first anniversary last year.

The game launched on smartphones in November 2019.