Yumi Tamura's Basara Manga Gets New Stage Play in Tokyo in January

Manga previously inspired stage plays in 2012, 2014, 2019

Office Endless announced on Saturday that it is producing a stage play adaptation of Yumi Tamura 's Basara manga.

The play will run at Tokyo's Theater Sun Mall from January 13-23. Yūki Kubota is directing the play and Kōtarō Yoshitani and Naoyoshi Okumura are writing the script.

The play stars:

Shuri Tanaka as Sarasa

Yūya Uno as Shuri

Tetsuya Iwanaga as Nagi

as Nagi Jun Noguchi as Hayato

Kei Jōnishi as Senju-hime

Ayaka Hara and Nanako Aizawa as Chacha (double cast)

Gaku Kumazawa and Kai Kitamura as Zaki (double cast)

Mabu Nakayama as Kakujii

Ami 201 as General Kazan

Kei Hosogai as Shidō

as Shidō Yūsuke Seto and Yūki Kubota as Ageha (double cast)

Other cast members include: Yuria Kakizawa, Makito Mashima, Jō Koizumi, Takumi Iwaseta, Keishi Yamamoto, Yūta Chatani, Ryō Yamashita, Emi Fujita, Erina Ōzawa, and Yui Sakurai.

The manga previously inspired a play that ran in January 2019. Before that, the manga inspired stage play adaptations in 2012 and 2014.

Tamura's 27-volume Basara manga ran in Bessatsu Shōjo Comic from 1990-1998. Viz Media published the manga in English in 2003-2008. The manga inspired the 13-episode Legend of Basara television anime series in 1998. Viz Media also published Tamura's two-volume Chicago manga in 2002-2003, and her one-volume Wild Com manga in 2004.

Tamura launched the 35-volume 7SEEDS series in 2001 in Bessatsu Shōjo Comic magazine, before eventually moving it to Monthly Flowers . The manga ended in July 2017. The manga won the Shōjo Category of the 52nd Annual Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2007. The manga inspired two anime series that premiered on Netflix in June 2019 and June 2020.

Tamura's Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) manga is getting a live-action series adaptation that will premiere in January.