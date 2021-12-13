News
Discotek Licenses Skull-Face Bookseller Honda-san, Tales of Phantasia, As Miss Beelzebub Likes It, Yowamushi Pedal New Generation, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Discotek announced on Monday the following home video licenses and releases:
Title: Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include all 12 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.
Release Window: March 2022
Title: Tales of Phantasia the Animation
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include all original video anime (OVA) episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.
Release Window: April 2022
Title: Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include all 12 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.
Release Window: February 2022
Title: Galactic Gale Baxinger
Format: Standard Definition Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include all 39 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.
Release Window: February 2022
Title: Cat's Eye
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The first season set will include 36 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.
Release Window: Spring 2022
Title: As Miss Beelzebub Likes
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include all 12 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.
Release Window: March 2022
Title: Yowamushi Pedal New Generation
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include all 25 episodes of the anime's third season in Japanese with English subtitles.
Release Window: April 2022
Title: You Are Umasou
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include both the movies and television anime shorts in Japanese with English subtitles.
Release Window: Spring 2022
Title: Angel Cop
Format: Blu-ray Disc Steelbook
Details: The release will be a new edition with the complete OVA series in English and Japanese with subtitles remastered from 35mm source prints, with newly revised subtitles and new extras including a "collectors' steelbook."
Release Window: February 2022
Title: Lupin the 3rd: Part I
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include the original Japanese audio with English subtitles and a new English dub from the "core" cast, as well as newly expanded extras.
Release Window: Spring 2022
Title: Lupin III: Episode 0 'First Contact'
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include the special with remastered/upscaled video in Japanese with English subtitles and with a new English dub from Epcar Entertainment.
Release Window: Spring 2022
Title: Mon Colle Knights
Format: Standard Definition Blu-ray Disc
Details: Discotek has located the English-language masters for the series, and it will release this dubbed version on SD-BD.
Release Window: TBA
Title: City Hunter 3
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will feature remastered 1080p video with Japanese audio and English subtitles.
Release Window: March 2022
Title: City Hunter '91
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will feature remastered 1080p video with Japanese audio and English subtitles.
Release Window: April 2022
Title: Urusei Yatsura: Lum The Forever
Format: Blu-ray Disc
Details: Discotek is releasing the Urusei Yatsura films with English subtitles and the English dubs from the previous AnimEigo releases. This is the fourth of six films.
Release Window: Spring 2022
Title: The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog
Format: Standard Definition Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include all 65 episodes of the American cartoon.
Release Window: February 2022
Title: Street Sharks
Format: Standard Definition Blu-ray Disc
Details: The release will include all 40 episodes of the American cartoon.
Release Window: April 2022
Source: Email correspondence