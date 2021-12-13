Discotek Licenses Skull-Face Bookseller Honda-san, Tales of Phantasia, As Miss Beelzebub Likes It, Yowamushi Pedal New Generation, More Anime

Discotek announced on Monday the following home video licenses and releases:

Title: Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include all 12 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.

Release Window: March 2022



Title: Tales of Phantasia the Animation

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include all original video anime ( OVA ) episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.

Release Window: April 2022



Title: Ms. vampire who lives in my neighborhood

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include all 12 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.

Release Window: February 2022



Title: Galactic Gale Baxinger

Format: Standard Definition Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include all 39 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.

Release Window: February 2022



Title: Cat's Eye

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The first season set will include 36 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.

Release Window: Spring 2022



Title: As Miss Beelzebub Likes

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include all 12 episodes in Japanese with English subtitles.

Release Window: March 2022



Title: Yowamushi Pedal New Generation

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include all 25 episodes of the anime's third season in Japanese with English subtitles.

Release Window: April 2022



Title: You Are Umasou

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include both the movies and television anime shorts in Japanese with English subtitles.

Release Window: Spring 2022



Title: Angel Cop

Format: Blu-ray Disc Steelbook

Details: The release will be a new edition with the complete OVA series in English and Japanese with subtitles remastered from 35mm source prints, with newly revised subtitles and new extras including a "collectors' steelbook."

Release Window: February 2022



Title: Lupin the 3rd : Part I

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include the original Japanese audio with English subtitles and a new English dub from the "core" cast, as well as newly expanded extras.

Release Window: Spring 2022



Title: Lupin III: Episode 0 'First Contact'

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include the special with remastered/upscaled video in Japanese with English subtitles and with a new English dub from Epcar Entertainment .

Release Window: Spring 2022



Title: Mon Colle Knights

Format: Standard Definition Blu-ray Disc

Details: Discotek has located the English-language masters for the series, and it will release this dubbed version on SD -BD.

Release Window: TBA



Title: City Hunter 3

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will feature remastered 1080p video with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Release Window: March 2022



Title: City Hunter '91

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will feature remastered 1080p video with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Release Window: April 2022



Title: Urusei Yatsura: Lum The Forever

Format: Blu-ray Disc

Details: Discotek is releasing the Urusei Yatsura films with English subtitles and the English dubs from the previous AnimEigo releases. This is the fourth of six films.

Release Window: Spring 2022



Title: The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog

Format: Standard Definition Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include all 65 episodes of the American cartoon.

Release Window: February 2022



Title: Street Sharks

Format: Standard Definition Blu-ray Disc

Details: The release will include all 40 episodes of the American cartoon.

Release Window: April 2022



Source: Email correspondence