Digital Manga Service Azuki Announces Exclusive Partnership with Kaiten Books

Companies launched 3rd volume of Gacha Girls Corps early

KiraKira Media Inc.'s new digital manga service Azuki announced on Wednesday an exclusive partnership with Kaiten Books . Azuki will be the only manga subscription service to include current and future volumes of the following series, which launched with the service, as well as any new series by Kaiten Books .

The companies launched the third volume of Gacha Girls Corps early ahead of its ebook release.

Azuki launched on June 28 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service offers simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Azuki's first partnership was with Kodansha USA , and the service offered titles from the publisher's catalog at launch.

Free users are able to access select chapters with advertisements. There is also a subscription available to customers for US$4.99 that allows subscribers to read manga without ads. Comment threads are available on each chapter for registered user discussion.

Source: Press release