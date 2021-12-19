Fruits Basket Another Manga Ends With 4th Volume in February

Manga "tentatively" ended with chapter 13 in April 2020

The second 2022 issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine revealed on Monday that Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket Another manga will end with its fourth volume, which will ship on February 18. The Fruits Basket Anime The Final: Takaya Natsuki Illustrations book will also ship on the same day.

Takaya "tentatively" ended the manga with the 13th chapter on April 2020, and there have been no new chapters of the manga since then.

Takaya had originally ended the Fruits Basket Another manga in December 2018 but expressed plans to draw one-shots for the manga afterward. Takaya launched the manga on the free " HanaLaLa online " website in September 2015, but moved it to Manga Park in August 2017 along with the other HanaLaLa online manga. Yen Press is publishing the sequel manga, and is also publishing it simultaneously on digital, alongside the Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc spinoff manga.

Takaya serialized the original Fruits Basket manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1998 to 2006. Tokyopop released the manga in English from 2004 to 2009, and Yen Press re-released the manga in 12 updated omnibus volumes beginning in June 2016.

The original manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2001. The manga's new anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2019. The second season premiered in Japan in April 2020. The third season, Fruits Basket the Final , premiered on April 5 and had 13 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the new anime as it aired in Japan.

A new compilation film titled Fruits Basket -prelude- will open on February 18.