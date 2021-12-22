Zelda: Twilight Princess Manga Ends With Next Chapter

Manga entered climax on September 28

The official Twitter account for the Akira Himekawa manga creator duo announced on Thursday that their The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga will end with the next chapter.

The manga entered its climax with its 10th volume on September 28.

The manga entered its last arc in December 2020.

Himekawa launched the Twilight Princess manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in February 2016. The duo previously serialized a new chapter every other week, but have recently been releasing one chapter a month. Twilight Princess marks the pair's return to drawing The Legend of Zelda manga after an eight-year hiatus. Shogakukan published the series' ninth compiled book volume in December 2020.

Viz Media licensed the manga and released its ninth volume on September 14.

Himekawa serialized The Legend of Zelda manga series from 1998 to 2008. The duo drew a prologue to The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game in 2011.

Viz Media also published Himekawa's The Legend Of Zelda: Legendary Edition, which is a new series of two-in-one volumes of the pair's The Legend of Zelda manga. Each of the five omnibus volumes contain two volumes of the original series with new covers, colored artwork, and a larger printing format. Viz Media previously published all 10 volumes in the series in single volumes.