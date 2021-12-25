Ace of Diamond Manga Gets Spinoff Manga

Manga creator Yuki Okada revealed on her Twitter account on December 17 that she will launch a spinoff manga of Yūji Terajima 's Ace of Diamond ( Daiya no A ) manga titled Daiya no C (Cat of Diamond) that will launch on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app on January 12. The manga will serialize weekly.

Okada is the wife of Terajima.

Terajima launched the Ace of Diamond manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006. He ended the first part of the manga in January 2015, and Kodansha published 47 volumes for the series. Terajima then launched Ace of Diamond Act II in August 2015. The 26th compiled book volume for Act II shipped on April 16. The fourth and fifth manga volumes bundled anime DVDs in 2016.

The main manga inspired a television anime that premiered in 2013, and Crunchyroll streamed the 75-episode series as it aired in Japan. Ace of Diamond: Second Season premiered in April 2015, and Crunchyroll also streamed the 51-episode series as it aired. Ace of Diamond Act II inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2019. The series had 52 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The manga won the shōnen category of the 34th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2010. Kodansha Comics began releasing the manga digitally in English in March 2017.

Source: Yuki Okada's Twitter account