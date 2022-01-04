My Isekai Life Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Staff, More Cast

Key visual unveiled for 2022 anime

The official website for the television anime of Shinkoshoto 's Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life: Daini no Shokugyō o Ete, Sekai Saikyō ni Narimashita (The Reincarnated Sage's Alternate World Life: I Got a Second Profession, and Became the Most Powerful in the World) light novel series revealed on Tuesday the first promotional video, key visual, staff, and more cast members.

The newly announced cast includes:

Hikaru Tohno as Sura

Mai Kanno as Surapacchi

Haruna Mikawa as Mayusawa

Erisa Kuon as Saruhappa

Nichika Omori as Higesura

Miharu Hanai as Pekesura

Keisuke Kojima ( I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level , Babylon ) is directing the anime and designing the characters at REVOROOT . Kiyotaka Suzuki ( FLCL Alternative ) is the assistant director. Naohiro Fukushima ( I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level ) is handling the series composition. Norihito Saitama is the chief animation director and additional character designer. Keisuke Goto ( Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) is also a chief animation director. Satoshi Takezawa ( Digimon Adventure: ) is in charge of color design. Aiko Taira ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is the art director at Studio Naya . Shunsuke Kobayashi is the director of photography at Sanzigen. Ryō Tanaka ( Cells at Work! Code Black ) is serving as sound director. Gin ( Pop Team Epic ) is composing the music at Busted Rose.

The main cast members include:

The anime will premiere in 2022.

The story centers around Yūji Sano who works at a company that is harsh on its employees. After bringing some overtime work back home, he gets a message on his computer: "You have been summoned to an alternate world!" It is a game-like world, complete with status bars and skills. Yūji tames a slime monster and thus becomes a tamer. Then, he suddenly attains a second profession — sage — and awakens magical powers within himself. Yūji's alternate world adventure begins when he follows a slime, that seemingly weakest of all monsters.

REVOROOT is animating the project, and Pony Canyon is producing the music.

SB Creative 's GA Novel imprint began publishing the story with illustrations by Huuka Kazabana in 2018, and the 10th volume shipped on November 12. PONJEA launched the manga adaptation in 2018, and the 14th volume shipped on November 11. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga adaptation with the title My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! . The first volume shipped on December 14.

Shinkoshoto 's The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ( Shikkaku Mon no Saikyō Kenja ) light novel series is also inspiring a television anime that will premiere on Saturday. Crunchyroll will stream the series.