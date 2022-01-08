She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Anime Casts Shōta Aoi

Aoi plays comely, skilled summoner Cleos in winter anime

The official website for the television anime of Hirotsugu Ryusen 's She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man ( Kenja no Deshi o Nanoru Kenja ) light novel series confirmed on Saturday that Shōta Aoi plays Cleos.

Cleos is a comely youth who acts as a representative for Danblf, the veteran summoner and wise man who became the beautiful young girl Mira due to a number of circumstances. Cleos is a skilled summoner as well, and a teacher at Arkite Academy.

Seven Seas licensed both the light novel and the manga, and it describes the story:

Sakamori Kagami was one of the top players in the VRMMO Ark Earth Online as Danblf, a veteran summoner with the gravitas to match his elite status. When he falls asleep playing one day, he's transported to a world where the game is reality—but instead of his all-powerful avatar, he's stuck in the body of a cute young girl! He can't let anyone know that this little cutie is really Danblf, so he takes the name “Mira” and claims to be Danblf's disciple. If this gets out, he'll never live it down!

Nichika Omori stars in the show as the disciple Mira.

Ayumu Murase voices the character Solomon. Funimation describes the character as "the king of Arkite Kingdom, and another player character, just like [Danblf], whom he trusts a lot. When in front of his subjects, Solomon acts as a dignified leader, but he's actually a pretty friendly person, cares about his kingdom and is generally spending his time handling geopolitical conflicts and dealing with monsters."

Other cast members include:

Yūko Natsuyoshi as Emera, the sword-wielding elven deputy leader



Yae Sakura as Frikka, a mage



Hiroki Yasumoto as Asbal, a fighter in the Ekalrath Carillon guild



Junichi Saitou as Zef, a scout in the Ekalrath Carillon guild



Kanomi Izawa as Tact





Minami Hinata as Luminaria



Yui Horie as Mariana, Danblf's aide



Ayane Sakura as Amaratte, the arch-necromancer of the Necromancy Tower



Isao Sasaki as Danblf, Mira's old form





Keitaro Motonaga ( Jormungand both seasons, Date A Live first three seasons) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Takamitsu Kouno ( Utawarerumono: The False Faces , Absolute Duo ) is overseeing the series scripts, Kumi Horii ( LBX Girls , Infinite Stratos 2 ) is designing the characters, Go Sakabe ( Date A Live franchise , Digimon Adventure tri. film series) is composing the music, and Yasunori Ebina is the sound director.

Scott MacDonald is the art director, while Tsukasa Ohira is credited for art setting. Miyu Yamamoto is the color key artist. Tsubasa Yokoyama is the compositing director of photography, while Yoshiaki Kimura is editing. Yuichi Goto is the 3D director.

Asaka performs the anime's opening theme song "Ready Set Go!!" Erabareshi performs the anime's ending theme song "Ambitious."

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS NTV on January 11, and will premiere on AT-X on January 15. Funimation is exclusively streaming the series and already streamed an early preview of the first episode on Friday.

Ryusen began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in April 2012, where it is still ongoing. Micro Magazine is publishing the story in print with illustrations by Fuzichoco ( The 8th son? Are you kidding me? , R.O.D Rehabilitation art), beginning with the first print volume in June 2014.

Dicca Suemitsu launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride manga website in July 2016.

Seven Seas published the first novel volume in print on August 12, and the first manga volume in print on July 20.