'She professed herself pupil of the wise man.' MMO Isekai Novels Get TV Anime

Micro Magazine announced on Wednesday that Hirotsugu Ryusen 's Kenja no Deshi o Nanoru Kenja ( She professed herself pupil of the wise man. ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime.

The novels center on Kagami Sakimori, a player of an MMO game where he plays as one of the game world's nine great sages, the stoic summoner Dunbalf. When he falls asleep playing the game one night, he awakens inside the game's world as his character, but now in the form of a cute girl.

Ryusen began serializing the story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in April 2012, where it is still ongoing. Micro Magazine began publishing the story in print with illustrations by Fuzichoco ( The 8th son? Are you kidding me? , R.O.D Rehabilitation art), beginning with the first print volume in June 2014. Micro Magazine will publish the 13th novel volume on Friday , and the series has over 1 million copies in circulation.

Dicca Suemitsu launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride manga website in July 2016. Micro Magazine published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on January 30.

Source: MoCa News