Funimation Licenses Dog & Scissors Anime

Funimation confirmed with ANN on Monday that it has licensed GONZO 's Dog & Scissors ( Inu to Hasami wa Tsukaiyō ) television anime series. The company stated it could not confirm right now if it will release the series on home video.

Funimation started streaming the series online on November 30.

Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in July 2013 as it aired in Japan, and removed the anime from its catalog in August 2020. Sentai Filmworks released the show on home video in 2014-2015. HIDIVE also previously streamed the show.

The absurd mystery comedy centers around Kazuhito Harumi, a high school boy who is obsessed with reading books. One day, he is killed in the middle of a robbery — and resurrected as a dachshund dog. Unable to read in his new form, the hapless Kazuhito now belongs to Kirihime Natsuno, a sadistic novelist who uses scissors on Kazuhito to abuse him.

Takahiro Sakurai and Marina Inoue starred in the show as Kazuhito Harumi and Kirihime Natsuno, respectively.

Yukio Takahashi (episode director for B Gata H Kei - Yamada’s First Time , Last Exile -Fam, The Silver Wing- ) made his full directing debut with the series, and Toshizo Nemoto ( Tokyo Majin , Inu X Boku Secret Service ) was in charge of series composition. Youko Satou ( Pipopapo Patrol-kun ) was in charge of character design, and Akito Matsuda ( Koitabi ~True Tours Nanto ) composed the music.

The anime is based on Shunsuke Sarai 's 15-volume light novel series.

Funimation also confirmed with ANN other catalog titles it has released online recently, including: Leviathan: The Last Defense (previously licensed by Sentai Filmworks ), Zaion: I Wish You Were Here (previously licensed by ADV Films ), Gravion (previously licensed by ADV Films ), and Robotech .

Source: Email correspondence