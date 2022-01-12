The Thousand Noble Musketeers: Rhodoknight Game to Replace Takahisa Maeyama as Murata's Voice

Warning: this article contains statements about a possible suicide. If you or anyone you know is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a suicide prevention organization in your country. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255. In Japan, the TELL LifeLine service is available at 03-5774-0992, and an English counseling service is available at 03-4550-1146. In Canada, Crisis Services Canada is available at 1-833-456-4566.

The official website for Marvelous' The Thousand Noble Musketeers ( Senjūshi: The Thousand Noble Musketeers ) franchise announced on Tuesday that The Thousand Noble Musketeers : Rhodoknight game is replacing Takahisa Maeyama as voice of Murata. As a result, players will not hear the character's voice in the game for the rest of this month. However, the staff is now selecting a replacement and will anounce the new voice actor as soon as they make the decision.

The franchise 's website noted that Maeyama's agency announced his hiatus due to poor health on January 5. The game's staff made the decision to replace Maeyama after discussions with his talent agency.

Maeyama was in a public relationship with the late actress Sayaka Kanda , and both starred in TOHO 's My Fair Lady stage musical until her passing on December 18. The Hokkaido Prefectural Police investigated the matter as a possible suicide.

Kanda's agency reported on December 21 that the police investigation determined that the cause of her death was shock due to multple trauma caused by a fall, and that no foul play was suspected. TOHO announced on the same day that the alternates for three performers, including Kanda and Maeyama, would take over their roles for the remaining performances of the My Fair Lady production.

Maeyama's agency announced his hiatus on the same day that the Weekly Bunshun magazine posted the second of two articles on Kanda and Maeyama.

The Thousand Noble Musketeers franchise 's first smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in March 2018, and the game ended service in June 2019. Marvelous then announced The Thousand Noble Musketeers : Rhodoknight sequel game in May 2020, and launched the sequel on November 24, 2021.

The original game inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in July 2018. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.