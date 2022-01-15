×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Party Superstars stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: January 3-9

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 45,874 771,575
2 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 41,354 2,435,326
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 32,232 4,356,115
4 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 32,195 4,694,959
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 22,110 2,462,537
6 NSw Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch Nintendo December 3, 2021 20,747 212,533
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 20,634 7,137,066
8 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 18,069 2,560,615
9 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 17,875 3,034,374
10 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 10,510 899,167
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 10,107 4,287,629
12 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 9,237 996,106
13 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 7,326 1,928,957
14 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,649 4,011,194
15 NSw Fortnite Minty Legends Pack Epic Games November 2, 2021 6,300 62,554
16 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass Nintendo October 8 5,836 54,794
17 NSw Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion Nintendo October 8, 2021 5,831 59,151
18 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Ba~jon! Bandai Namco Entertainment July 19, 2018 5,746 684,363
19 NSw Disney Magic Castle: My Happy Life 2 Bandai Namco Entertainment December 2, 2021 5,559 49,822
20 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 5,298 1,142,975

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, December 27-January 2
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives