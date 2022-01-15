News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Party Superstars stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: January 3-9
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|45,874
|771,575
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|41,354
|2,435,326
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|32,232
|4,356,115
|4
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|32,195
|4,694,959
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|22,110
|2,462,537
|6
|NSw
|Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch
|Nintendo
|December 3, 2021
|20,747
|212,533
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|20,634
|7,137,066
|8
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|18,069
|2,560,615
|9
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|17,875
|3,034,374
|10
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|10,510
|899,167
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|10,107
|4,287,629
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|9,237
|996,106
|13
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|7,326
|1,928,957
|14
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,649
|4,011,194
|15
|NSw
|Fortnite Minty Legends Pack
|Epic Games
|November 2, 2021
|6,300
|62,554
|16
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass
|Nintendo
|October 8
|5,836
|54,794
|17
|NSw
|Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion
|Nintendo
|October 8, 2021
|5,831
|59,151
|18
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Ba~jon!
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 19, 2018
|5,746
|684,363
|19
|NSw
|Disney Magic Castle: My Happy Life 2
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|December 2, 2021
|5,559
|49,822
|20
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|5,298
|1,142,975
Source: Famitsu