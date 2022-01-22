×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 10-16

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Party Superstars stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: January 10-16

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 22,108 793,683
2 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 19,129 2,454,455
3 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 18,505 4,713,464
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 17,684 4,373,799
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 12,986 2,475,523
6 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 11,948 7,149,014
7 NSw Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch Nintendo December 3, 2021 10,895 223,428
8 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 10,064 3,044,438
9 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 9,864 2,570,479
10 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 6,845 906,012
11 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,594 1,934,551
12 NSw Dying Light Platinum Edition Spike Chunsoft January 13 5,499 5,499
13 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 5,478 4,293,107
14 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 5,283 1,001,389
15 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,937 4,015,131
16 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 3,323 1,146,298
17 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Ba~jon! Bandai Namco Entertainment July 19, 2018 2,986 687,349
18 NSw Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise Imagineer December 3, 2020 2,930 176,853
19 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 25, 2020 2,751 228,039
20 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition) Square Enix December 4, 2020 2,631 177,588

Source: Famitsu

