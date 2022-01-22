News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 10-16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Party Superstars stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|22,108
|793,683
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|19,129
|2,454,455
|3
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|18,505
|4,713,464
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|17,684
|4,373,799
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|12,986
|2,475,523
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|11,948
|7,149,014
|7
|NSw
|Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch
|Nintendo
|December 3, 2021
|10,895
|223,428
|8
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|10,064
|3,044,438
|9
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|9,864
|2,570,479
|10
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|6,845
|906,012
|11
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,594
|1,934,551
|12
|NSw
|Dying Light Platinum Edition
|Spike Chunsoft
|January 13
|5,499
|5,499
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|5,478
|4,293,107
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|5,283
|1,001,389
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,937
|4,015,131
|16
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|3,323
|1,146,298
|17
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Ba~jon!
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 19, 2018
|2,986
|687,349
|18
|NSw
|Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
|Imagineer
|December 3, 2020
|2,930
|176,853
|19
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 25, 2020
|2,751
|228,039
|20
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition)
|Square Enix
|December 4, 2020
|2,631
|177,588
Source: Famitsu