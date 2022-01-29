×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 17-23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Party Superstars stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 20,340 814,023
2 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 13,696 2,468,151
3 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 13,347 4,726,811
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,340 4,387,139
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,892 2,485,415
6 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 9,257 7,158,271
7 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 7,668 3,052,106
8 NSw Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch Nintendo December 3, 2021 6,994 230,422
9 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 6,948 2,577,427
10 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,301 911,313
11 PS4 Rainbow Six Extraction Ubisoft January 20 5,217 5,217
12 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 4,691 1,939,242
13 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 4,338 1,005,727
14 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,065 4,297,172
15 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 3,706 4,018,837
16 NSw Dying Light Platinum Edition Spike Chunsoft January 13 3,119 8,618
17 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,928 1,149,226
18 PS5 Rainbow Six Extraction Ubisoft January 20 2,651 2,651
19 NSw Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition) Square Enix December 4, 2020 2,506 180,094
20 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Ba~jon! Bandai Namco Entertainment July 19, 2018 2,420 689,769

Source: Famitsu

