News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 17-23
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mario Party Superstars stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: January 17-23
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|20,340
|814,023
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|13,696
|2,468,151
|3
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|13,347
|4,726,811
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,340
|4,387,139
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,892
|2,485,415
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|9,257
|7,158,271
|7
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|7,668
|3,052,106
|8
|NSw
|Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch
|Nintendo
|December 3, 2021
|6,994
|230,422
|9
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|6,948
|2,577,427
|10
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,301
|911,313
|11
|PS4
|Rainbow Six Extraction
|Ubisoft
|January 20
|5,217
|5,217
|12
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|4,691
|1,939,242
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|4,338
|1,005,727
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,065
|4,297,172
|15
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|3,706
|4,018,837
|16
|NSw
|Dying Light Platinum Edition
|Spike Chunsoft
|January 13
|3,119
|8,618
|17
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,928
|1,149,226
|18
|PS5
|Rainbow Six Extraction
|Ubisoft
|January 20
|2,651
|2,651
|19
|NSw
|Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age (New Price Edition)
|Square Enix
|December 4, 2020
|2,506
|180,094
|20
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin Nintendo Switch Ba~jon!
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 19, 2018
|2,420
|689,769
Source: Famitsu