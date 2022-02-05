News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 24-30

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Legends: Arceus debuts at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 1,424,657 1,424,657
2 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 19,169 833,192
3 NSw Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Nintendo November 19, 2021 14,951 2,483,102
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,064 4,400,203
5 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 12,986 4,739,797
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 10,663 2,496,078
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 8,695 7,166,966
8 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 7,733 3,059,839
9 NSw Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch Nintendo December 3, 2021 7,127 237,549
10 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Konami November 19, 2020 6,749 2,584,176
11 NSw Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Inti Creates January 27 6,460 6,460
12 NSw Shikabane Gurai no Bōken Meshi Nippon Ichi Software January 27 6,278 6,278
13 NSw Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Take-Two Interactive Japan January 27 5,746 5,746
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,630 1,944,872
15 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 5,480 916,793
16 PS4 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Take-Two Interactive Japan January 27 4,986 4,986
17 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 4,807 4,301,979
18 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 4,292 4,023,129
19 NSw Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Nintendo February 12, 2021 4,270 1,009,997
20 NSw Kamigami no Asobi Unite Edition Broccoli January 27 3,691 3,691

Source: Famitsu

