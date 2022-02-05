News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 24-30
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Pokémon Legends: Arceus debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Nintendo
|January 28
|1,424,657
|1,424,657
|2
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|19,169
|833,192
|3
|NSw
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
|Nintendo
|November 19, 2021
|14,951
|2,483,102
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,064
|4,400,203
|5
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|12,986
|4,739,797
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|10,663
|2,496,078
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|8,695
|7,166,966
|8
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|7,733
|3,059,839
|9
|NSw
|Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch
|Nintendo
|December 3, 2021
|7,127
|237,549
|10
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
|Konami
|November 19, 2020
|6,749
|2,584,176
|11
|NSw
|Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2
|Inti Creates
|January 27
|6,460
|6,460
|12
|NSw
|Shikabane Gurai no Bōken Meshi
|Nippon Ichi Software
|January 27
|6,278
|6,278
|13
|NSw
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
|Take-Two Interactive Japan
|January 27
|5,746
|5,746
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,630
|1,944,872
|15
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|5,480
|916,793
|16
|PS4
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
|Take-Two Interactive Japan
|January 27
|4,986
|4,986
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|4,807
|4,301,979
|18
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|4,292
|4,023,129
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|Nintendo
|February 12, 2021
|4,270
|1,009,997
|20
|NSw
|Kamigami no Asobi Unite Edition
|Broccoli
|January 27
|3,691
|3,691
Source: Famitsu