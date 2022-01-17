My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble Game Streams 28-Minute Gameplay Video, Introduction Video

Closed beta test for PS4 takes place from February 2-6

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming an introduction video and a 28-minute gameplay video for the My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble battle royale-style action game on Monday. The company is conducting a closed beta test for the PlayStation 4 version of the game from February 2-6.

Introduction Video



Gameplay Video



Players within Japan can apply to be a beta tester on the game's website from January 17-28. Bandai Namco Entertainment will recruit 10,000 players.

The game will be free to play and it will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment is developing the game.

The game will be a battle royale-style action game featuring 24 players, and players participate in teams.

The latest game in the franchise is My Hero One's Justice 2 , which launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Steam in March 2020. The first My Hero One's Justice game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.



Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel (link 2), My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble's website



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.