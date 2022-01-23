Sol Cresta Game Releases on February 22

Platinum Games announced on Sunday during its " Sol Cresta Release Date Forum" livestream that the game will launch on February 22.

The stream features the director of Sol Cresta Takanori Sato and creative director of the game Hideki Kamiya . NieR:Automata director Yoko Taro also made an appearance during the livestream.

Platinum Games delayed the game from its original December 9 release date last year. Kamiya stated the delay was so that the developers can improve the game.

The game will get a release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam .

The vertical-scrolling shoot-em-up features the flagship Yamato, composed of the Amaterasu, Tsukuyomi, and Susano ships. Players can use different attacks depending on the formation and alignment of the three ships.

Sol Cresta is a sequel to Nichibutsu's 1985 Terra Cresta and 1980 Moon Cresta arcade games.

Sol Cresta was the fourth announcement on Platinum Games ' Platinum4 teaser website. The game's original announcement in April 2020 was an April Fools' video. The company then made an official announcement in April 2021.