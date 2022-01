Live-Action noise Film's Clip Shows Main Characters Disposing Body

Warner Bros. Japan began streaming a new clip from the live-action film of Tetsuya Tsutsui 's noise manga on Thursday. The footage shows the characters Keita, Jun, and Shinichirō attempting to hide the body of someone they accidentally killed before anyone discovers it.

The suspense manga is set in a rural hunting town that has been suffering from a steadily shrinking population due to aging and migration over the course of many years. But when the town begins producing a product known as the "black fig," it begins bringing money and opportunity back to the town. The story begins when Keita Izumi, a caretaker of a black fig plantation, meets a man with an air that is ill-fitting for the town.

The film stars Tatsuya Fujiwara as Keita Izumi and Ken'ichi Matsuyama as Jun Tanabe. The two actors previous co-starred in the live-action Death Note films. Ryunosuke Kamiki plays Shinichirō Moriya, a rookie police officer in the film's remote island setting. His accidental killing of ex-convict Mutsuo Omisaka begins the story. Daichi Watanabe also has a role in the film. Haru Kuroki plays Kana Izumi, Keita's wife. Masatoshi Nagase plays Tsutomu Hatakeyama, a skilled police detective tracking Keita and the others.

Other cast members include:

Ayumi Itō as Chihiro Aoki, Hatakeyama's detective partner

Yoshi Sakō as Shōichi Yokota, a farmer's son

Takaya Sakoda as Jirō Noge, the town mayor's aide

Kazuki Namioka as Yoshiaki Sakai, a member of the town's revitalization bureau

Kazuki Namioka as Yoshiaki Sakai, a member of the town's revitalization bureau

Akira Emoto as Shōkichi Yokota, a farmer who is a neighbor to Keita and Jun, and who is key to the story

Kimiko Yo as Hanae Shōji, the mayor of Shishigari Island who constantly thinks about how to revive the town

Susumu Terajima as Masa Okazaki, Shinichirō's senior at the local police

Mayu Tsuruta as Hitomi Moriya, Shinichirō's mother

Ryūichi Hiroki directed the film, and Shō Kataoka penned the script. Yoshihide Ōtomo composed the music.

The film will open in Japan on Friday.

Tsutsui launched the noise manga in Grand Jump in December 2017, and ended in January 2020. Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in March 2020.

Tsutsui launched the Prophecy ( Yokokuhan ) manga in Shueisha 's Jump X magazine in 2011, and ended it in August 2013. Shueisha published three compiled book volumes for the manga. Vertical published all three volumes. Fumio Obata launched a spinoff manga titled Yokokuhan: The Copycat in Jump X in April 2014, and ended it in 2015. The manga also received three volumes. Prophecy inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in June 2015.

Source: Comic Natalie