Key's Prima Doll Mixed Media Project Gets TV Anime

The official Twitter account for Visual Arts/Key 's mixed media project Prima Doll announced on Saturday that the project is getting a television anime this year. The company opened an official website for the anime, and it unveiled a promotional video, teaser visual, cast, and staff.

The cast includes:

Azumi Waki as Haizakura

Tomori Kusunoki as Karasuba

Miyu Tomita as Gekka

Yuki Nakashima as Hо̄kiboshi

Akari Kitō as Retzel

Tensho ( Azur Lane , Rewrite ) is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studios. Tо̄ya Akano and Kai are in charge of the screenplay and series composition. Akane Yano is designing the characters. Na-Ga , Fuzichoco , Yui Hara , En Morikura, and lack are credited as the original character designers.

The project centers on autonomous mechanical dolls, or automata. They work at Kuronekotei, a coffee shop that sits at the corner of the fifth district of the imperial capital. However, they were originally made as weapons for a great war that ended a few years ago. Now, they have been restored and dressed in shiny kimonos.

Visual Arts/Key announced the project in October 2020. The project also includes figures by Kotobukiya , a short story serialization, and web novels.

Sources: Prima Doll project's Twitter account, Prima Doll anime's website, Comic Natalie