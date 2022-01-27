News
Key's Prima Doll Mixed Media Project Gets TV Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for Visual Arts/Key's mixed media project Prima Doll announced on Saturday that the project is getting a television anime this year. The company opened an official website for the anime, and it unveiled a promotional video, teaser visual, cast, and staff.
The cast includes:
Tensho (Azur Lane, Rewrite) is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studios. Tо̄ya Akano and Kai are in charge of the screenplay and series composition. Akane Yano is designing the characters. Na-Ga, Fuzichoco, Yui Hara, En Morikura, and lack are credited as the original character designers.
The project centers on autonomous mechanical dolls, or automata. They work at Kuronekotei, a coffee shop that sits at the corner of the fifth district of the imperial capital. However, they were originally made as weapons for a great war that ended a few years ago. Now, they have been restored and dressed in shiny kimonos.
Visual Arts/Key announced the project in October 2020. The project also includes figures by Kotobukiya, a short story serialization, and web novels.
Sources: Prima Doll project's Twitter account, Prima Doll anime's website, Comic Natalie
