News
Voice Actor Junichi Suwabe Returns to Work After COVID-19 Recovery
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Voice actor tested positive on January 22
Talent agency Haikyo announced on Tuesday that voice actor Junichi Suwabe has recovered from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and returned to work on Tuesday.
Suwabe had come into possible close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 last month, and thus began to self-isolate. After then having an issue with his throat, he took a PCR test on January 22 that came back positive.
Suwabe has voiced such characters as Victor Nikiforov (Yuri!!! on Ice), Shōta Aizawa (My Hero Academia), Archer (Fate/stay night), Daiki Aomine (Kuroko's Basketball), Akira Hayama (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma), Grimmjow (Bleach), Keigo Atobe (The Prince of Tennis), and Leone (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind).
Image via Haikyo