Voice Actor Junichi Suwabe Returns to Work After COVID-19 Recovery

Voice actor tested positive on January 22

Talent agency Haikyo announced on Tuesday that voice actor Junichi Suwabe has recovered from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and returned to work on Tuesday.

Suwabe had come into possible close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 last month, and thus began to self-isolate. After then having an issue with his throat, he took a PCR test on January 22 that came back positive.

Suwabe has voiced such characters as Victor Nikiforov ( Yuri!!! on Ice ), Shōta Aizawa ( My Hero Academia ), Archer ( Fate/stay night ), Daiki Aomine ( Kuroko's Basketball ), Akira Hayama ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ), Grimmjow ( Bleach ), Keigo Atobe ( The Prince of Tennis ), and Leone ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ).



