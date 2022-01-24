Voice Actor Junichi Suwabe Diagnosed With COVID-19

Suwabe focuses on recuperating after testing positive on Saturday

Talent agency Haikyo announced on Monday that voice actor Junichi Suwabe has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Suwabe had previously come into possible close contact with a person infected with COVID-19, and thus began to self-isolate. He had an issue with his throat on Saturday, so he took a PCR test which came back positive.

Following advice from medical professionals, Suwabe will focus on recuperating, while the agency will identify individuals with whom Suwabe was in close contact in the previous days.

Suwabe has voiced such characters as Victor Nikiforov ( Yuri!!! on Ice ), Shōta Aizawa ( My Hero Academia ), Archer ( Fate/stay night ), Daiki Aomine ( Kuroko's Basketball ), Akira Hayama ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ), Grimmjow ( Bleach ), Keigo Atobe ( The Prince of Tennis ), and Leone ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ).

Source: Haikyo via Nijimen