Actress/Singer Moeka Koizumi Diagnosed With COVID-19 But Is Asymptomatic

Talent management agency Amuse announced on Thursday that actress and singer Moeka Koizumi has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Koizumi took a PCR test on Wednesday, which yielded a positive result on the same day. She is currently asymptomatic, and is not suffering from a fever, but is nevertheless focusing on recovery at the guidance of medical professionals.

Koizumi is perhaps best known for her role as Nana "Banana" Daiba in the Revue Starlight franchise , where she takes the role for both the stage musical and anime incarnations of the character. She is also known for her role as Yuka Jennifer Sasago in the D4DJ game and anime franchise , as well as the character Shioriko Mifune in Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club . She sings songs for all three roles as well. Her other notable role is Shiho Ichimura in ODDTAXI .

Photo from Amuse

Sources: Amuse, Nikkan Sports