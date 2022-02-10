Nintendo Unveils Mario Strikers: Battle League Switch Game for June 10 Release

5-on-5 soccer game with character customization

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that it is developing the Mario Strikers: Battle League game for the Switch. The game will ship on June 10.

Nintendo describes the game:

Introducing Strike, a 5-on-5, soccer-like sport with no rules—do whatever it takes to win! Get gritty and try to score the most goals by tackling enemies, using items, and pulling off score-boosting special shots. Super Mario series mainstays like Peach, Toad, and Yoshi put their cleats (and stats) to the pitch and will stop at nothing to score. Customize your characters with gear that can augment their stats and appearance. Take the carnage online or pass the ball to players locally—just look out for the electric fence.

Nintendo released the first Super Mario Strikers game for the Gamecube in 2005, and Mario Strikers Charged for the Wii in 2007.