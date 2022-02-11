Discotek Licenses Mrs. Pepperpot Anime

Discotek announced on Facebook on Monday that it has licensed the Mrs. Pepperpot anime, and will release it on standard definition Blu-ray Disc on April 26. The release will include all 130 episodes of the 1983 anime in Japanese with English subtitles and the original English dub .

Discotek describes the story of Mrs. Pepperpot :

Mrs. Pepperpot shrinks to the size of a teaspoon! Fortunately, when it happens, she can talk to animals! The little old lady Mrs. Pepperpot has a secret. On occasion, and at random, she shrinks to the size of her teaspoon! But whenever it happens, she's able to talk to animals, from her family pets and the friendly mice in her own house to the forest creatures outside. Mrs. Pepperpot 's unusual ability sometimes puts her in peril, but lets her help the village children, the animals in the forest, and even her grumpy husband in just the right ways. Enjoy all 130 episodes of this classic Norwegian children's tale in animated form! Including the original Japanese language with English subtitles, and the original English dub !

Mrs. Pepperpot premiered in Japan in April 1983. Studio Pierrot 's series is based on children's books by Norwegian author Alf Prøysen.