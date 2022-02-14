The Legend of Onikirimaru Manga Listed as Nearing End

Amazon is listing the 15th compiled volume for Kei Kusunoki 's The Legend of Onikirimaru ( Onikirimaruden ) manga as nearing the ending. The volume will ship on April 26.

Crunchyroll partially published the manga digitally in English, and it describes the manga:

A demon boy who lacks horns on his head wields the cursed blade "Onikirimaru," the one weapon that can slay a demon, in a never-ending battle with the demons that haunt Japan during the age of the samurai. Behind the stories of Oda Nobunaga, Toyotomi Hidetsugu, Ishida Mitsinaru, and the other famous generals of the Japanese civil wars lurk secrets and demons... An astonishingly deep story about these demons and the sword Onikirimaru! And this also includes the secrets of Onikirimaru's birth, which readers have always wanted to know. The Legend of Onikirimaru explains clearly how Onikiri was born, and the hidden secrets of his past. Behold the battle between the darkness of the age of the samurai and Onikirimaru, as drawn by popular woman's author Kei Kusunoki !

Kusunoki launched the manga in LEED Publishing 's Sengoku Bushou Retsuden magazine in 2013. The manga moved to LEED Publishing 's Comic Ran Twins magazine in 2016 after Sengoku Bushou Retsuden ceased publication. The manga then moved to pixiv Comic in 2018.

Source: Amazon