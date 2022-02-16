Puzzle & Dragons Game Gets Switch Version on Friday

Also debuts on Saturday in Japan

GungHo Online Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it will release a version of its Puzzle & Dragons game for the Nintendo Switch on February 19 in the West, and on February 20 in Japan. The company is streaming a trailer for the game.

Nintendo describes the game:

Casual puzzles meet big adventures, whether alone or with friends! Play on your TV or handheld and with touch controls! The definitive Puzzle RPG! Embark on an epic quest, harnessing the power of appealing monsters and clever puzzle play! Featuring three modes jam-packed with Orb-matching fun: Quest, PvP, and Custom!

The original Puzzle & Dragons is a social puzzle game for iOS and Android devices. GungHo Online Entertainment released the "puzzle RPG" in Japan in February 2012, and in the U.S. in November 2012.

GungHo Online Entertainment previously released the Puzzle & Dragons Gold ( Pazudora Gold ) puzzle action game for Switch in January 2020.

The game series inspired a television anime in 2018.