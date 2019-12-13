News
Puzzle & Dragons Gold Game Launches for Switch in Japan, U.S., Canada on January 15
posted on by Alex Mateo
Promo video streamed for puzzle action game
GungHo Online Entertainment announced on Friday that the Puzzles & Dragons Gold (Pazudora Gold) puzzle action game will launch digitally for Nintendo Switch on January 15 in the U.S., Canada, and Japan. The company also began streaming a promotional video for the game.
Puzzles & Dragons Gold will feature a story mode, Puzzle & Dragons Academy, and unique monsters. The game will support a local and online multiplayer battle mode for up to two players.
The original Puzzle & Dragons is a social puzzle game for iOS and Android devices. Gung Ho Online Entertainment released the "puzzle RPG" in Japan in February 2012, and in the U.S. in November 2012.
Sources: Puzzles & Dragons Gold game's website (link 2), Gamer