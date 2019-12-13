Puzzle & Dragons Gold Game Launches for Switch in Japan, U.S., Canada on January 15

Promo video streamed for puzzle action game

GungHo Online Entertainment announced on Friday that the Puzzles & Dragons Gold ( Pazudora Gold ) puzzle action game will launch digitally for Nintendo Switch on January 15 in the U.S., Canada, and Japan. The company also began streaming a promotional video for the game.

Puzzles & Dragons Gold will feature a story mode, Puzzle & Dragons Academy, and unique monsters. The game will support a local and online multiplayer battle mode for up to two players.

The original Puzzle & Dragons is a social puzzle game for iOS and Android devices. Gung Ho Online Entertainment released the "puzzle RPG" in Japan in February 2012, and in the U.S. in November 2012.

