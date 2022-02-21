Viz Media, Manga Plus Publish Earthchild Manga in English

Hideo Shinkai's manga tells "unique love story on planetary scale"

Viz Media and MANGA Plus began publishing Hideo Shinkai's Earthchild ( Chikyū no Ko ) manga in English on Sunday. MANGA Plus will publish the next chapter of the manga on February 27.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

A regular person falls in love with a superhero who protects Earth! In terms of circumstances, ability, experience--they are from two different worlds, but they get to know each other, support each other, and then... A unique love story on a planetary scale now begins!

Shinkai launched the manga in this year's 12th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday.

Weekly Shonen Jump has previously serialized Shinkai's Soul Catcher(s) manga. The manga ran from 2013 to 2016, but transferred to the Shōnen Jump NEXT!! magazine in 2014. The manga then transferred again to Shonen Jump+ in 2015.

