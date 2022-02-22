Square Enix Plans to Continue Support for Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG for Next 10 Years

Game to also implement 1st graphical update with launch of next expansion pack

Square Enix announced during its latest "Letter from the Producer LIVE" broadcast on Sunday that it plans to continue support for its Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG for the next 10 years.

The MMORPG's producer and director Naoki Yoshida stated during the livestream that long-term goals for the game include improved graphics. The game's first graphical update will include improvements for character and world visuals featuring "higher-resolution textures, improved material qualities, and better lighting and shadow effects." Yoshida stated Square Enix plans to implement the first enhancements with the launch of the next expansion pack.

The livestream further announced that the upcoming patch 6.1, releasing in April, will expand the game's "Trust System" for the main scenario dungeons of the "A Realm Reborn" part of the game (allowing players to play those parts solo instead of in co-op). Patch 6.2 will further add Trust support for "A Realm Reborn" and for two to three main scenarios of the "Heavensward" expansion. Patch 6.3 will add the Trust System for "Heavensward" main scenario dungeons. Patches 6.4 and 6.5 will add the Trust System to the "Stormblood" expansion's main scenario dungeons.

The online free trial for the game opened for new user registrations on Monday. The free trial features all content from "A Realm Reborn" and the "Heavensward" expansions. The trial also includes the additional playable race Au Ra, and three additional playable jobs: Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist.

Square Enix temporarily suspended new registrations for the game's free trial version on December 9 due to server congestion that caused long queues for logging into the game. The company also temporarily halted delivery of physical copies of the game as well as the sales of digital copies of the game, but resumed digital sales on January 25.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, on PS4 in April 2014, and on PS5 in May 2020. Square Enix has since released four expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, and "Endwalker" on December 7. The game recorded 25 million registered accounts worldwide in December.

Source: Press release