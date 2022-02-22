Super Shiro's Tomohisa Shimoyama Helms Science SARU's Yurei Deco TV Anime This Summer

Studio announced TV anime on Sunday

Science SARU ( DEVILMAN crybaby , The Heike Story , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) announced on Twitter on Tuesday that Tomohisa Shimoyama ( Super Shiro ) will direct its upcoming Yurei Deco (also written as You0 DECO — the number zero is pronounced "rei" in Japanese) television anime. The studio streamed a short teaser video containing the phrase "10/11."

10/11



2022 Summer Science SARU New original TV animation series "YUREI DECO".

Keyword "LOVE"



Director: Tomohisa Shimoyama



Comment “We're bringing you an excitingly decorated world overflowing with LOVE."@YUREIDECO#ユーレイデコ #YUREIDECOpic.twitter.com/nhtL4Kl7sZ — サイエンスSARU (@sciencesaru) February 22, 2022

Science SARU 's Twitter account shared a comment from Shimoyama: “We're bringing you an excitingly decorated world overflowing with LOVE."

The studio streamed an announcement teaser video on Sunday labelled "11/11."

The anime is slated for summer 2022.

Science SARU is also animating Netflix and Universal Studio Group's Universal Content Productions' (UCP) upcoming anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series.

Source: Thanks to Nicholas R. Zabaly for the news tip.