Eureka Seven's Dai Sato Writes Science SARU's Yurei Deco TV Anime This Summer

Writing collective Storyriders announced on Twitter on Thursday that Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven script supervisor, 10 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex episodes, three Cowboy Bebop episodes) will be in charge of series scripts for Science SARU 's upcoming Yurei Deco (also written as You0 DECO — the number zero is pronounced "rei" in Japanese) television anime. The studio streamed a short teaser video that is apparently the ninth (counting down) of 11 videos.

The studio streamed an announcement teaser video on Sunday labelled "11/11," and then streamed another video on Tuesday to announce Tomohisa Shimoyama ( Super Shiro ) as the anime's director.

The anime is slated for summer 2022.

Science SARU is also animating Netflix and Universal Studio Group's Universal Content Productions' (UCP) upcoming anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series.

