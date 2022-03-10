JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle Game Gets New Version This Fall

PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Switch, PC game features 50 characters, new systems, anime voice cast

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it is developing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle R , a new version of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle fighting game which will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC in early fall.

The game expands the playable character roster from 41 to 50 characters. It also updates the game's system, and adds a tag-team "Support Attack" system. The game also updates the game's cast to match the voice cast from the various anime since the original game released (only the original JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime had debuted when the original game shipped). The game still includes characters from all eight arcs of Hirohiko Araki 's original manga, including ones that have not yet been adapted into anime. The game also includes Ikuro Hashizawa from Araki's BAOH manga.

The original game shipped in August 2013 for the PlayStation 3. CyberConnect2 developed the game for Bandai Namco Games .

Source: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : All-Star Battle R game's website



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.