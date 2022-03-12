Ascendance of a Bookworm Anime Season 3's New Video Unveils Nao Toyama's Opening Song

Toyama performs "Ano Hi no Kotoba" song

The staff for the Ascendance of a Bookworm television anime posted a new full promotional video for the anime's third season on Friday. The video announces and previews the anime's opening theme song "Ano Hi no Kotoba" (Words of That Day) by Nao Tōyama .

All main cast members are returning from previous seasons. Kazuhiko Inoue joins the third season's cast as the new character Sylvester.

Haruka Matsunae joins the season as a third character designer alongside returning designers Toshihisa Kaiya and Yoshiaki Yanagida . Noriko Otake joins as chief animation director alongside returning chief animation director Emiko Endo . (Previous chief animation directors Toshihisa Kaiya and Yoshiaki Yanagida are not credited for this role in the third season, but only credited as character designers.)

The other staff members for the new season include:

Maaya Sakamoto performs the ending theme song "Kotoba ni Dekinai" (I Can't Put It Into Words).

The anime will premiere on Yomiuri TV on April 11; on Tokyo MX , WOWOW , and BS Fuji on April 13; and on AT-X on April 14.

Crunchyroll , which streamed the previous two seasons of the television anime of Miya Kazuki 's "biblia fantasy" novel Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ), describes the anime's story:

Ascendance of a Bookworm follows the life of college student and aspiring librarian Motosu Urano who is transported to another world after an unfortunate accident. When she is reborn as Main, the daughter of a poor soldier, she makes it her mission to make books more freely available to everyone in this new world.

The first anime season aired in two parts. The first part premiered in October 2019, and ended in December 2019 with 14 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . The second part premiered in Japan in April 2020. Two original video anime ( OVA ) installments debuted with a limited edition of the first novel of the series' fifth part in March 2020.

The second season premiered in October 2020.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and Suzuka's manga adaptation in English.

