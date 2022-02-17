Maaya Sakamoto Sings Ascendance of a Bookworm Anime Season 3's Ending Theme

The official website for the Ascendance of a Bookworm television anime revealed on Friday that Maaya Sakamoto is performing the ending theme song "Kotoba ni Dekinai" (I Can't Put It Into Words) for the anime's third season.

The season will premiere in April, and will run on Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , and other channels.

Haruka Matsunae joins as a third character designer for the anime alongside returning designers Toshihisa Kaiya and Yoshiaki Yanagida . Noriko Otake joins as chief animation director alongside returning chief animation director Emiko Endo . (Previous chief animation directors Toshihisa Kaiya and Yoshiaki Yanagida are not credited for this role in the third season, but only credited as character designers.)

All main cast members are returning from previous seasons. Kazuhiko Inoue joins the third season's cast as the new character Sylvester.