Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Premieres in April

The official website for the Ascendance of a Bookworm television anime unveiled a new visual and the April 2022 premiere date for the anime's third season on Monday. The anime will run on Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , and other channels.

Haruka Matsunae joins as a third character designer for the anime alongside returning designers Toshihisa Kaiya and Yoshiaki Yanagida . Noriko Otake joins as chief animation director alongside returning chief animation director Emiko Endo . (Previous chief animation directors Toshihisa Kaiya and Yoshiaki Yanagida are not credited for this role in the third season, but only credited as character designers.)

The other staff members for the new season include:

All main cast members are returning from previous seasons.