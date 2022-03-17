Spy×Family Anime's Video Reveals, Previews Theme Songs

The official website for the television anime of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga began streaming the full promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Mixed Nuts" by Official HiGE DANdism , and the ending theme song "Kigeki" (Comedy) Gen Hoshino .

Takuya Eguchi will star in the anime as Loid Forger. Saori Hayami plays Yor Forger, and Atsumi Tanezaki plays Anya Forger. Additional cast members include Hiroyuki Yoshino as Franky Franklin, Yuko Kaida as Sylvia Sherwood, and Kazuhiro Yamaji as Henry Henderson.

The anime will premiere on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Kyuushuu channels on April 9 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT), and it will also runn on Niigata TV 21 , TV Shizuoka, RCC Chugoku Broadcasting , and BS TV Tokyo . The anime will run for two separate cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Kazuhiro Furuhashi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC , Rurouni Kenshin , Getbackers , 2019 Dororo ) is directing the anime at Wit Studio and CloverWorks . Kazuaki Shimada ( The Promised Neverland ) is designing the characters, and [K]NoW_NAME ( Fairy gone , Dorohedoro , Sakura Quest ) is the music producer.

Viz Media is offering the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service on the same day. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.