Monogatari Novel Series' 'Final Series' Novels Get Audibooks in Japan

6 different anime voice actors each narrate 1 novel

Kodansha announced on Friday that it will release audiobook versions of the "Final Series" novels of NisiOisin 's larger Monogatari Series through Amazon 's Audible audiobook service. Saori Hayami , Ryoko Shiraishi , Kaori Mizuhashi , Chiwa Saito , Emiri Katō , and Marina Inoue — who voice characters in the novel series' anime adaptations — will each narrate one of the books.

Shiraishi narrated Tsukimonogatari , which debuted on Friday. Shiraishi plays the character Yozuru Kagenui in the anime.

Hayami will narrate Koyomimonogatari , which will debut on April 5. Hayami plays the character Yotsugi Ononoki in the anime.

Mizuhashi will narrate Owarimonogatari : Book 1 , which will debut on May 20. Mizuhashi plays the character Ougi Oshino in the anime.

Saito will narrate Owarimonogatari : Book 2 , which will debut on June 17. Saito plays the character Hitagi Senjougahara in the anime.

Katō will narrate Owarimonogatari : Book 3 , which will debut on July 15. Katō plays the character Mayoi Hachikuji in the anime.

Inoue will narrate Zoku Owarimonogatari , which will debut on August 19. Inoue plays the character Sodachi Oikura in the anime.

NisiOisin 's novel series began with the two-volume Bakemonogatari story in 2006, and it served as the basis for the first anime adaptation of the novels in 2009. The novel series' "final season" ended with Zoku Owarimonogatari in September 2014, but it featured a teaser for " Monogatari Series, Next Season Tsugimonogatari." Four "Off Season" novels — Orokamonogatari , Wazamonogatari , Nademonogatari , and Musubimonogatari — shipped in October 2015, January 2016, July 2016, and on January 2017, respectively. The novel series' "Monster Season" launched with the Shinobumonogatari novel in July 2017. The most recent novel, Shinomonogatari, shipped in Japan on August 19.

Vertical published the earlier Kizumonogatari novel in December 2015, and began publishing the original Monogatari Series novels beginning December 2016 with the Bakemonogatari novels.

Aniplex of America is releasing the anime adaptations of the Monogatari Series in North America. The most recent anime in the franchise , Zoku Owarimonogatari , premiered in November 2018.

