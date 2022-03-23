Aniplex Reveals 'Project Engage' With Saekano Writer Fumiaki Maruto, Date A Live Illustrator Tsunako

Aniplex revealed a new original project on Wednesday titled Project Engage . The project will feature Saenai Heroine no Sodate-kata light novel author Fumiaki Maruto and Date A Live light novel illustrator Tsunako .

The company will reveal more details about the project at a stage presentation at Aniplex 's booth at the AnimeJapan 2022 event on Saturday. The stage presentation will feature guests including voice actors Sōma Saitō , Saya Aizawa , and Lynn . Maruto will also appear at the event.

Aniplex has opened a countdown website for the project, as well as a Twitter account.

Sources: Project Engage's website, Comic Natalie