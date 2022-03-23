News
Aniplex Reveals 'Project Engage' With Saekano Writer Fumiaki Maruto, Date A Live Illustrator Tsunako
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Aniplex revealed a new original project on Wednesday titled Project Engage. The project will feature Saenai Heroine no Sodate-kata light novel author Fumiaki Maruto and Date A Live light novel illustrator Tsunako.
The company will reveal more details about the project at a stage presentation at Aniplex's booth at the AnimeJapan 2022 event on Saturday. The stage presentation will feature guests including voice actors Sōma Saitō, Saya Aizawa, and Lynn. Maruto will also appear at the event.
Aniplex has opened a countdown website for the project, as well as a Twitter account.
Sources: Project Engage's website, Comic Natalie