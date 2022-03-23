One Peace Books Licenses Captain Corinth, Usotoki Rhetoric Manga

ANN confirmed with One Peace Books on Tuesday that it has licensed the Captain Corinth: The Galactic Navy Officer Becomes An Adventurer manga, the The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic light novel and manga, The Death Mage light novel and manga, the Usotoki Rhetoric manga, and The Music of Marie manga.

One Peace Books will release the first volume of Tomomasa Takuma 's manga adaptation of Atsuhiko Itoh's Captain Corinth: The Galactic Navy Officer Becomes An Adventurer ( Kōchū Gunshikan, Bōkensha ni Naru ) light novels on December 13. The company describes the manga:

The distant future: In a universe where humanity's mortal enemy is the alien race known as Bugs, an Imperial battleship suffers a mysterious and devastating attack that sends Captain Alan Corinth crash landing onto an unknown planet. Much to his surprise, rather than the technologically advanced humanity he knows, the humans he encounters there seem to live in a fantasy world filled with swords and magic!

Itoh began serializing the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2017. Kadokawa released the first print volume with illustrations by himesuz in November 2018, and it released the fourth volume in December 2019. Takuma launched the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Dengeki PlayStation website in December 2018, and the fourth volume shipped in August 2021.

Go! Comi previously licensed Takuma's Kurogane Communication and TRAIN+TRAIN manga, and Bandai Entertainment previously released Takuma's Code Geass: Nightmare of Nunnally manga. Kurogane Communication inspired an anime in 1998.

One Peace Books will release the first volume of Kurokata 's The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic ( Chiyu Mahō no Machigatta Tsukai-kata: Senjō o Kakeru Kaifuku Yōin ) light novel (seen left) on August 25, and the first volume of Reki Kugayama 's manga adaptation on November 22. The company describes the story:

Usato, an ordinary high schooler, happens to run into two fellow students after school one rainy day. Suddenly, all three of them are engulfed in a magic circle and transported to a fantasy world. There's just one tiny problem--Usato is simply dragged along by accident! On top of that, Usato learns that he is capable of using healing magic--an incredibly rare affinity in this new world. Now Usato must spend his days with the rescue team thugs, struggling through their hellish training regimen--learning The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic . Get ready for an eccentric otherworld fantasy filled with comedy and combat!

Kurokata began serializing the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2014. Kadokawa released the first print volume with illustrations by KeG in March 2016, and it released the 12th and final volume in March 2020. Kugayama launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace in April 2016. Kadokawa will release the manga's 10th volume on Saturday.

One Peace Books will release the first volume of Densuke's The Death Mage ( Yondome wa Iya na Shi Zokusei Majutsushi ) light novel on September 29, with Takehiro Kojima 's manga adaptation "coming soon." The company describes the story:

After Hiroto Amamiya dies on a school trip, the god of reincarnation, Rodocolte, sends the unfortunate student into a second life. There he obtains death attribute magic, but after more than a decade of torment, his second life also ends in tragedy, after which Rodocolte reincarnates Hiroto once more for a third life--again without any special powers. Adamantly swearing that there definitely won't be a fourth time around, Hiroto uses his vast reserves of magical power and the special death attribute magic from his previous life to live as a dhampir called Vandal.

Densuke began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in June 2015. Hifumi Shobo published the first print volume with illustrations by Ban! in December 2016. The ninth volume shipped on Tuesday. Kojima launched the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in June 2018. Kadokawa shipped the manga's seventh volume in December 2021.

One Peace Books will release the first volume of Ritsu Miyako 's Usotoki Rhetoric manga on September 22. The company describes the manga:

It is 1926, the first year of the Showa era. Urabe Kanoko has left her hometown after it turns against her for having the ability to hear lies when spoken. She collapses from hunger after arriving in a town called Tsukumoya, where she meets a poverty-stricken detective named Iwai Souma. Is this fate? Or something more?

Miyako launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Bessatsu Hana to Yume magazine in June 2012, and ended it in March 2018. Hakusensha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga.



One Peace Books will release Usamaru Furuya 's The Music of Marie ( Marie no Kanaderu Ongaku ) manga on May 19. The company describes the manga:

Pirito is a utopia protected by the mechanical goddess Marie, who looms large as she orbits the skies above. Down in the factory town of Gil, Pipi's heart yearns for Kai, but as the only one who can hear Marie's ever-present music, will he be able to accept Pipi's affection? Delve into the beginnings of Usamaru Furuya 's soaring fantastical worldview with this masterful, early work from the prolific creator who brought you Lychee Light Club , Genkaku Picasso , No Longer Human , and more! Now collected as one volume, The Music of Marie , a story of sublime love, will pluck at your heartstrings until the very end.

Furuya published the manga in two volumes under Gentosha Comics in December 2001, and Ohta Publishing re-released the manga in a single collected volume in April 2016.



Source: Email correspondence