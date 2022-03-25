Aniplex Reveals A-1 Pictures' Engage Kiss Romantic Comedy Anime With Teaser

Aniplex revealed on Saturday that its recently announced "Project Engage" anime is a romantic comedy television anime titled Engage Kiss , and will premiere in July. A-1 Pictures will animate the series.

The anime is set in Baylong City, an artificial island city established in the Pacific Ocean to exploit local natural resources. The anime centers on three characters. The first is Shū, who runs a small company, though his spending habits have left him constantly penniless. A girl named Kisara frequents Shū's office and is constantly worried for him. Kisara attends a high school in Baylong City, and does everything from clerical work to household chores with confidence. Meanwhile, Ayano is Shū's ex-girlfriend and former work colleague in a company that Shū used to work for.

The anime stars Sōma Saitō as Shu Ogata (right in visual above), Saya Aizawa as Kisara (center), and Lynn as Ayano Yugiri (left).

As previously announced, Fumiaki Maruto , best known for the Saenai Heroine no Sodate-kata light novels and the White Album 2 visual novels is both writing and supervising the scripts for the anime, and Date A Live and Hyperdimension Neptunia illustrator Tsunako is designing the characters.