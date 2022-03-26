Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall Anime Announces 4 More Cast Members

The AnimeJapan 2022 stage event for the Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall television anime announced more cast members for the anime on Saturday:

The previously announced cast includes:

In the show's story, it is the year 2062, two decades after the failure of a massive workforce automation project. However, Artemis, the artificial intelligence at the core of that project, had decided to attack humanity, and the resulting war laid waste to Earth.

A lone girl, Empress, wakes up in an underground laboratory at a base. She is one of three surviving guardians of humanity. However, she has no memories of what came before. All she knows is what a colonel of the peace-building force tells her.

Artemis is constructing a space elevator to link the Moon and Earth, and Empress is ordered to destroy the space elevator before its completion. If the elevator is completed, the hordes of giant mechanized forces being mass-produced on the Moon will descend upon Earth.

However, standing in the way of Empress are Dead Master and Strength (even though they are supposed allies of Empress), as well as the unmanned pawn forces of Artemis, Smiley of the "Educational Institution" cult, and more.

Empress makes her advance towards the space elevator with the colonel and others. What awaits them there ...

Tensho ( Grisaia: Phantom Trigger , Azur Lane ) is directing the anime at his Bibury Animation Studio and Bibury Animation CG studio. Makoto Fukami ( Psycho-Pass , Blade of the Immortal , Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka ) is writing and overseeing the scripts in collaboration with Ryō Yoshigami ( Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System , Psycho-Pass 3 , Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector scripts). Rui Tomono ( The Relative Worlds ), Makoto Ishiwata ( Psycho-Pass Dominator design) and Yōjo Ōta ( Azur Lane Demon Fox design) are credited for concept designs. Masayuki Nonaka ( Rewrite , Azur Lane ) and Yō Nakagawa ( Azur Lane assistant animation director) are the character designers and chief animation directors. The illustrator huke is credited for the original work and original character concepts.

The singer ZAQ is performing the opening theme song "ASEED." Kanako Takatsuki performs the ending theme song "Before the Nightmare."

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on April 3 at 11:00 p.m., and it will also run on the Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , BS11 , and Animax channels.

The Walt Disney Company will stream Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall worldwide. The company's Disney+ service will exclusively stream the anime in Japan.