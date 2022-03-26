Netflix's Vampire in the Garden Anime Unveils New Trailer, May 16 Debut

Netflix began streaming an English-subtitled trailer and revealed an updated story synopsis for Wit Studio 's original anime Vampire in the Garden on Sunday. The video reveals the anime's May 16 worldwide debut date on Netflix . Netflix also unveiled a new visual for the anime.

Netflix 's updated synopsis reads:

WIT STUDIO

Vampire in the Garden

One cold winter, humanity lost its battle with the vampires, and with it, most of where they called home. A small population of survivors created a wall of light in a small town to protect them and give them a place to live in peace. The protagonist, Momo, lives a repressed life but still wishes to coexist with the enemy, the vampires. Fine, the vampire queen, once loved humans and disappeared from the battlefield. As war rages through the humans' town, the two have a fateful encounter.

Once upon a time, humans and vampires lived in harmony in a place called Paradise. This is the story of a young girl and a vampire on a journey to find Paradise.