WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me Film Unveils Theme Song Artist, Early Fall Opening
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! Precious Friends, the upcoming anime film for Nanatsu Mukunoki's WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me (Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita!) manga, unveiled a new visual, the theme song artist, and the early fall opening date for the film on Saturday.
The WATATEN!☆5 group that is composed of the anime's voice cast will perform the film's theme song.
The returning cast includes:
- Reina Ueda as Miyako Hoshino
- Maria Sashide as Hana Shirosaki
- Rika Nagae as Hinata Hoshino
- Akari Kitō as Noa Himesaka
- Hitomi Ohwada as Koyori Tanemura
- Naomi Ōzora as Kanon Konomori
- Lynn as Koko Matsumoto
Several main staff members from the television series are also returning:
- Director: Daisuke Hiramaki
- Script: Yuka Yamada
- Character Design: Hiromi Nakagawa
- Music Production: Flying Dog
- Animation Production: Doga Kobo
The four-panel comedy manga's story centers on Miyako Hoshino, a shy college student and otaku. Miyako's younger sister Hinata, who is a fifth grader, has a classmate and friend named Hana. When they meet, Miyako falls for Hana at first sight.
The television anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's third and final Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volume included a bonus original video anime in May 2019.
Sources: WATATEN! anime's website, Comic Natalie