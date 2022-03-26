WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me Film Unveils Theme Song Artist, Early Fall Opening

The official website for Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! Precious Friends , the upcoming anime film for Nanatsu Mukunoki 's WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me ( Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! ) manga, unveiled a new visual, the theme song artist, and the early fall opening date for the film on Saturday.

The WATATEN! ☆5 group that is composed of the anime's voice cast will perform the film's theme song.

The returning cast includes:

Several main staff members from the television series are also returning:

The four-panel comedy manga's story centers on Miyako Hoshino, a shy college student and otaku . Miyako's younger sister Hinata, who is a fifth grader, has a classmate and friend named Hana. When they meet, Miyako falls for Hana at first sight.

The television anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's third and final Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volume included a bonus original video anime in May 2019.