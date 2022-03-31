Amnesia: Memories, Amnesia: Later×Crowd Games' Switch Versions Head West

Idea Factory International announced during the New Games Plus Expo event on Thursday that it will release the Amnesia : Memories and Amnesia : Later x Crowd visual novels physically and digitally on Nintendo Switch this fall. It also announced that its release of the Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei visual novel will ship on June 28.

Idea Factory International also announced that it will release Taiwanese developer Wanin International's Dusk Divers 2 game on the Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 this summer.

The Switch version of the Amnesia and Amnesia : Later x Crowd visual novels by Idea Factory 's Otomate brand shipped in Japan in September and October 2019, respectively.

Idea Factory originally released the Amnesia PlayStation Portable game in Japan in 2011, and released a fandisc titled Amnesia Later for the PSP in 2012. The game has since spawned a sequel titled Amnesia Crowd, which Idea Factory released for the PSP in April 2013. Idea Factory later ported the original game to the PS Vita under the title Amnesia V Edition in December 2013. Additionally the company released the Amnesia World game for the PS Vita in May 2014.

Idea Factory International released the Amnesia : Memories ( Amnesia V Edition ) game in English on PS Vita, PC, iOS, and Android in August 2015.

Idea Factory later combined the Amnesia Later and Amnesia Crowd games into a single release for the PS Vita in October 2014, titled Amnesia Later x Crowd V Edition.

The game series inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in January 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray and DVD.

The original game's story begins on the morning of August 1, when the protagonist wakes up and discovers she has absolutely no memories of the past. A boy appears before her, and he introduces himself as a "spirit" named Orion. The protagonist struggles to regain her memories under the guidance of Orion. She then gets a phone call, but she does not recognize the name on her mobile phone screen. She meets her apparent "boyfriend," despite not knowing his face.

Otomate 's Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei ( Birushana Senki: Genpei Hika Musо̄ ) game launched for the Switch in Japan in September 2020.

Idea Factory International describes the game:

Fifteen years after the Heiji Rebellion, the Heike clan has reached the height of its power, while the Genji clan remains devastated by defeat. Hidden deep within the mountains of Kurama lives Shanao, the youngest surviving male heir to the Genji name. However, Shanao harbors a deep secret known by very few. The youngest heir to the Genji name is no man. Torn between her duty to live up to the Genji family name and her desire to live a peaceful life, Shanao sets off in hopes to take down the Heike stronghold and finally bring peace in the country. Her adventure leads her to find new cherished relationships, as well as something deeper than the feud between the rivaling clans.

There are five potential routes for the main character Shanao. Shanao has three abilities: Strength, Knowledge, and Kindness. The Ai-Catch system allows players to see how their choices affect a character's affection level and Shanao's abilities.

