Laid-Back Camp Movie's Teaser Previews Cast, Now Grown-Up

Song artists, more staff, designs also posted for story about building campsite

The official website for the anime of Afro 's Yurucamp ( Yurukyan△ , Laid-Back Camp Δ ) manga posted the teaser trailer, teaser visual, and character visuals for the upcoming Eiga Yurukyan△ ( Laid-Back Camp Movie) on Thursday. The teaser trailer and visuals show the familiar characters, now grown-up, reuniting to construct a campsite. The trailer also posted more of the staff and the theme song artists.







Nadeshiko is now working at an outdoors goods store in Tokyo. Rin is now working as an editor at a publisher in Nagoya.

Chiaki worked at a Tokyo event organizer, but made a figurative U-turn to work at Yamanashi prefecture's tourism promotion organization.

Aoi now works as an instructor at a Yamanashi elementary school.

Saitō now works as a trimmer at a Yokohama pet salon.



Singer Asaka performs the opening theme song "Sun Is Coming Up" as heard in the teaser above. Eri Sasaki performs the ending theme song "Mimosa."

The newly announced staff members are:

The film staff has been posting a series of "candid photo visuals" of the characters in their daily life before the film opens. The first visual features Nadeshiko Kagamihara hanging out a sleeping bag and blankets to dry on her veranda, and the second features Rin Shima taking a walk past skyscrapers at night, her warm breath visible in the chilly air. The third visual features Chiaki Ōgaki sitting by the roadside to drink, while flags of the real-life Taihaku Cherry Blossom Festival wave in the background. The fourth visual features Aoi Inuyama, and the fifth features Ena Saitō and her pet dog Chikuwa sitting on a bench apparently in a train station:

The television anime's five main cast members are reprising their roles, and the staff members returning from the television anime include:

Afro said that the staff checked back with the manga creator at nearly every step of the production from the earliest script draft and designs. The creator noted that the characters are a little bit older as well as the personal anticipation at seeing what even Afro has not seen yet. Director Yoshiaki Kyougoku thanked the fans for their support which made this film happen, and joked about once again going location-scouting and eating delicious camp food while making anime.

Shochiku is distributing the film, which will open on July 1.

The anime adapts Afro 's "slow outdoor manga" which follows two young women. Rin likes to go camping by herself along the lakes that provide a scenic view of Mt. Fuji. Nadeshiko loves to take cycling trips by herself to places where she can see Mt. Fuji. After they meet, Rin and Nadeshiko take camping trips, eat cup ramen together, and enjoy the scenery.

The first anime premiered in January 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired. The ROOM CAMP ( Heya Camp ) short anime spinoff premiered in January 2020. The second season of the anime premiered in January and ended in April. The cast and staff announced the movie in an October 2018 event.

Afro launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2015. Yen Press began releasing the manga in English in March 2018.

The anime's first smartphone game is slated for iOS and Android devices this year. The anime already inspired MAGES ' Yurucamp Have a Nice Day! game for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch last November. Gemdrops released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Lake Motosu ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Motosuko-hen) VR game in March 2021, and released the Laid-Back Camp - Virtual - Fumoto Campsite ( Yurucamp Virtual Camp Fumoto Camp Jō-hen) VR game on April 8.